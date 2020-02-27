What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Original can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Includes 1, 5.2-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Original Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly salty. With the convenient can, it's easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to eat anytime; Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.

Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Original Potato Crisps

The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with satisfying saltiness from edge to edge

Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Pareve; Contains wheat ingredients

Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time

Includes one, 5.2-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste