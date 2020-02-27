Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: front
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: back
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: left
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: right
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: top
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original Perspective: bottom
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original

5.2 oz
What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Original can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Includes 1, 5.2-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Original Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly salty. With the convenient can, it's easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to eat anytime; Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.

  • Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Original Potato Crisps
  • The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with satisfying saltiness from edge to edge
  • Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Pareve; Contains wheat ingredients
  • Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time
  • Includes one, 5.2-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size(1 oz/28g) (About 16 Crisps)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Protein1g0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
