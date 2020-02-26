Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original
Product Details
What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Original can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Includes 1, 6.8-ounce party size stack of ingeniously shaped Pringles Original Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly salty. Convenient can makes it easy to create snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to enjoy anytime; Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Original Potato Crisps
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with satisfying saltiness from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Pareve; Contains wheat ingredients
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time
- Includes one, 6.8-ounce Party Stack can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More