What comes after opening a perfectly portable Pringles Original Snack Stack? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Includes 12, 0.67-ounce handheld, single-serve cups of ingeniously shaped Pringles Original Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp brings a satisfying saltiness. Convenient, individual size cups let you create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever. Pack a cup in lunch boxes or grab as an after school pick-me-up; Bring a cup for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash cups in your work desk, stock up your pantry or take one in the car to enjoy anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Snack Stacks Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.

Enjoy snacking moments everywhere with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of these ready-to-go Pringles Original Potato Crisps

Convenient cups of the original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with mouthwatering saltiness from edge to edge

Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Pareve; Contains wheat ingredients

Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a cup anytime; Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag

Includes 12, 0.67-ounce individual size cups of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste