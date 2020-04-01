What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Salt and Vinegar can? The crisp, hit-the-spot taste of potato with the zing of salt and vinegar. Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is bursting with mouth-puckering flavor. With the convenient can, it’s easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring a can to game time plus some for other Pringles fans; pack a can in your pantry or work desk to crunch anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up the flavor and fun among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps for a tantalizing taste experience that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.

Crank up snacking moments with the delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps

The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with mouthwatering salt and vinegar from edge to edge

Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Dairy; Contains milk and wheat ingredients

Pop open a can to stack and snack at home and on the go; Great for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time

Includes one, 5.5-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste