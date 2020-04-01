Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: front
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: back
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: left
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: right
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: top
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar Perspective: bottom
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Salt and Vinegar

5.5 ozUPC: 0003800013860
Product Details

What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Salt and Vinegar can? The crisp, hit-the-spot taste of potato with the zing of salt and vinegar. Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is bursting with mouth-puckering flavor. With the convenient can, it’s easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring a can to game time plus some for other Pringles fans; pack a can in your pantry or work desk to crunch anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up the flavor and fun among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps for a tantalizing taste experience that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.

  • Crank up snacking moments with the delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Salt and Vinegar Potato Crisps
  • The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with mouthwatering salt and vinegar from edge to edge
  • Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Dairy; Contains milk and wheat ingredients
  • Pop open a can to stack and snack at home and on the go; Great for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time
  • Includes one, 5.5-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size(1 oz/28g) (About 15 Crisps)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar1g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Lactose, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Sodium Diacetate, Vinegar, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Turmeric Color, Wheat Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More