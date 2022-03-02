Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Sour Cream and Onion
Product Details
What comes next after the "pop" of a Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Party Stack? The crisp, hit-the-spot taste of potato seasoned with zesty sour cream and onion. Includes 1, 7.1-ounce party size stack of ingeniously shaped Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is bursting with savory flavor. With the convenient can, it’s easy to create snacking moments wherever and whenever. Bring some cans to game time to please all the Pringles fans; pack a can in your pantry or work desk to snack and share, anytime. Serve Pringles at your next get-together to turn up the flavor and fun among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps for a tantalizing taste experience that keeps everyone coming back, stack after stack.
- Enjoy snacking moments together with the delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with tangy sour cream and onion from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Dairy; Contains milk and wheat ingredients
- Pop open a can to stack and snack at home and on the go; Great for sports games, watch parties, picnics or any gathering
- Includes one, 7.1-ounce Party Stack can of ready to eat potato crisps; Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides. Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
