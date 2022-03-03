Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack Perspective: front
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack

12.9 ozUPC: 0003800018252
Give staff and office visitors tasty refreshment choices with this Pringles Crisps Snack Stacks variety pack.

Add a crunchy side to lunches or satisfy cravings throughout the workday with this potato chip variety pack. Three distinct flavors provide savory options for everyone in the break room, and the individual tubs allow for convenient portion control. Each chip in this Pringles Crisps Snack Stacks variety pack is perfectly seasoned from edge to edge for delicious taste in every bite.

 

  • Includes 18, 0.67- or 0.74-ounce cups of potato crisps; Six cups of Original; Six cups of Sour Cream and Onion; Six cups of Cheddar Cheese
  • Enjoy snacking moments everywhere with the delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Potato Crisps in Original, Sour Cream and Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
  • Convenient, ready-to-go cups of stackable potato crisp varieties seasoned to perfection from edge to edge; Always tasty, never greasy
  • Original is Kosher Pareve; Sour Cream and Onion and Cheddar Cheese are Kosher Dairy; Varieties contain milk and wheat ingredients
  • Ready to stack and eat at home and on the go; Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size1 Tub (19g/0.67 oz)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar1g0%
Protein1g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium80mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unspecified

Cheddar Cheese Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oleic (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides. Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch. Original Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch. Sour Cream & Onion Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.