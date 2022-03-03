Unspecified

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oleic (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides. Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch. Original Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch. Sour Cream & Onion Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More