Unspecified

Ingredients

Original Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch. Cheddar Cheese Naturally Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch. Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch. BBQ: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Tomato Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Spice, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Malic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Paprika Extract Color, Natural Flavors, Whey, Wheat Starch. Cheddar & Sour Cream Naturally & Artificially Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Coconut Oil, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Caseinate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Onion Powder, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Reduced Lactose Whey, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Wheat Starch. Pizza Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Tomato Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Coconut Oil, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Cream, Yeast Extract, Malic Acid, Paprika Extract Color, Red 40 Lake, Lactic Acid, Wheat Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

