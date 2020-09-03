Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Variety Pack
Product Details
What comes after opening this pack of portable Pringles Snack Stacks? The crisp, hit-the-spot taste of potato seasoned with your choice of six tasty flavors. Includes 27, 0.67- or 0.74-ounce handheld, single-serve cups of ingeniously shaped Pringles Potato Crisps in Original, Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ, Pizza, Cheddar and Sour Cream. Light, crispy, and never greasy, each variety is bursting with flavor. Convenient, individual cups let you create snacking moments whenever, wherever; sized to pack in lunch boxes or grab as an after school pick-me-up. Bring a cup to game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stock up for sports events and snack on the sidelines. Stash cups in your pantry, work desk or car to enjoy anytime. Get your hands on this Pringles Snack Stacks Potato Crisps Variety Pack for irresistible flavor options that keep you coming back, stack after stack.
- Enjoy snacking moments everywhere with the delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Potato Crisps in favorite flavors
- Convenient, ready-to-go cups of stackable potato crisp varieties seasoned to perfection from edge to edge; Always tasty, never greasy
- Original is Kosher Pareve; Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ, Pizza, and Cheddar and Sour Cream are Kosher Dairy; Varieties contain milk and wheat ingredients
- Ready to stack and eat at home and on the go; Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag
- Includes 27, 0.67- or 0.74-ounce cups of potato crisps; Six cups of Original; Six cups of Sour Cream and Onion; Six cups of Cheddar Cheese; Three cups of BBQ; Three cups of Cheddar and Sour Cream; Three cups of Pizza
Nutritional Information
Unspecified
Ingredients
Original Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch. Cheddar Cheese Naturally Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Yeast Extract, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch. Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch. BBQ: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Tomato Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Spice, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Malic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Paprika Extract Color, Natural Flavors, Whey, Wheat Starch. Cheddar & Sour Cream Naturally & Artificially Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Coconut Oil, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Caseinate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Onion Powder, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Reduced Lactose Whey, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Wheat Starch. Pizza Flavored Ingredients: Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Tomato Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Coconut Oil, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Cream, Yeast Extract, Malic Acid, Paprika Extract Color, Red 40 Lake, Lactic Acid, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
