Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Nonfat Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Buttermilk, Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Butter (Cream, Salt), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Paprika Extract Color, Red 40 Lake, Wheat Starch, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.