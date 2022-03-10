Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips
Product Details
Turn up the heat with the just-right crunch and craveable flavor of Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps. These potato crisps are flavored from edge to edge with the taste of cheddar and a spicy kick that will keep you coming back for more. With their delicious taste and original, stackable shape, Pringles Potato Crisps always inspire good times with friends and family, and the convenient, portable can gives you the freedom to snack when and where you want; stock your pantry for a quick snack at home that’s always ready for the road. You can grab a can for the office, pack a baggie for school, bring a can in the car, or share a stack with friends. The crave-worthy crunch and compact can of Pringles Potato Crisps will stand out in any favorite snack spread and makes a delicious addition to gift baskets, and care packages. However you eat them, you'll love the fun shape, delicious taste, and lingering heat of Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps.
- Heat things up with Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps; These chips are seasoned from edge to edge for outrageously tasty flavor in every crunch
- The original, stackable potato crisp with a deliciously cheesy flavor and a hint of spice; Pop open a can and experience the mouthwatering taste
- Always tasty, never greasy; A delicious way to put the heat in your snacking routine; Kosher Dairy; Contains milk and wheat ingredients
- Grab a can for game time, enjoy as a snack at the office, or share with friends and family in front of the TV; The stackable snack options are endless
- Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Nonfat Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Buttermilk, Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Butter (Cream, Salt), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Paprika Extract Color, Red 40 Lake, Wheat Starch, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More