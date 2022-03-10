Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips Perspective: front
Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips
Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips Perspective: left
Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips Perspective: right
Pringles® Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps Chips

5.5 ozUPC: 0003800024553
Product Details

Turn up the heat with the just-right crunch and craveable flavor of Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps. These potato crisps are flavored from edge to edge with the taste of cheddar and a spicy kick that will keep you coming back for more. With their delicious taste and original, stackable shape, Pringles Potato Crisps always inspire good times with friends and family, and the convenient, portable can gives you the freedom to snack when and where you want; stock your pantry for a quick snack at home that’s always ready for the road. You can grab a can for the office, pack a baggie for school, bring a can in the car, or share a stack with friends. The crave-worthy crunch and compact can of Pringles Potato Crisps will stand out in any favorite snack spread and makes a delicious addition to gift baskets, and care packages. However you eat them, you'll love the fun shape, delicious taste, and lingering heat of Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps.

  • Heat things up with Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Potato Crisps; These chips are seasoned from edge to edge for outrageously tasty flavor in every crunch
  • The original, stackable potato crisp with a deliciously cheesy flavor and a hint of spice; Pop open a can and experience the mouthwatering taste
  • Always tasty, never greasy; A delicious way to put the heat in your snacking routine; Kosher Dairy; Contains milk and wheat ingredients
  • Grab a can for game time, enjoy as a snack at the office, or share with friends and family in front of the TV; The stackable snack options are endless
  • Packaged for freshness and great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Whey, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Nonfat Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Buttermilk, Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Butter (Cream, Salt), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Turmeric Extract Color, Paprika Extract Color, Red 40 Lake, Wheat Starch, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.