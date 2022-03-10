Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps Perspective: front
Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps Perspective: back
Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps Perspective: right
Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps Perspective: top
Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps

5.5 ozUPC: 0003800024939
Product Details

Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion packs the perfect balance of flavor and heat. With the tantalizing crunch of potato and combo of tangy sour cream and onion and fiery blaze, it's a snack you can keep eating, and eating, and eating, and...eating. Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps. Convenient can makes it easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever; Bring a can for game night with family and friends, or sit back, relax and game-on with this spicy snack that turns up the temperature. Stash a can in your backpack, stock up your pantry or take one in the car to enjoy anytime. Crave the uncomfortable with Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps.

  • Turn up the heat with the bold flavor of Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
  • Stackable potato crisp seasoned with a fiery blast of sour cream and onion flavor from edge to edge
  • Irresistibly spicy, always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Dairy; contains milk and wheat ingredients
  • Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; great for gaming or game nights with friends or family
  • Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; packaged for freshness and great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size100 Grams
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
DRIED POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, COTTONSEED, HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN, AND/OR SUNFLOWER OIL), DEGERMINATED YELLOW CORN FLOUR, CORNSTARCH, RICE FLOUR, MALTODEXTRIN, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES.CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF SALT, WHEY, NATURAL FLAVORS, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, CITRIC ACID, BUTTERMILK, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, COCONUT OIL, NONFAT MILK, SOUR CREAM (CREAM, NONFAT MILK, CULTURES), CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), LACTIC ACID, PARSLEY, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, CREAM, CULTURED BUTTERMILK, GARLIC POWDER, VINEGAR, INVERT SUGAR, SODIUM CASEINATE, MALIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, MILKFAT, RED 40, YELLOW 6, WHEAT STARCH, YELLOW 5, PAPRIKA EXTRACT COLOR.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
