Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion packs the perfect balance of flavor and heat. With the tantalizing crunch of potato and combo of tangy sour cream and onion and fiery blaze, it's a snack you can keep eating, and eating, and eating, and...eating. Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps. Convenient can makes it easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever; Bring a can for game night with family and friends, or sit back, relax and game-on with this spicy snack that turns up the temperature. Stash a can in your backpack, stock up your pantry or take one in the car to enjoy anytime. Crave the uncomfortable with Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps.

