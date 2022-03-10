Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps
Product Details
Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion packs the perfect balance of flavor and heat. With the tantalizing crunch of potato and combo of tangy sour cream and onion and fiery blaze, it's a snack you can keep eating, and eating, and eating, and...eating. Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ingeniously shaped Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps. Convenient can makes it easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever; Bring a can for game night with family and friends, or sit back, relax and game-on with this spicy snack that turns up the temperature. Stash a can in your backpack, stock up your pantry or take one in the car to enjoy anytime. Crave the uncomfortable with Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps.
- Turn up the heat with the bold flavor of Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
- Stackable potato crisp seasoned with a fiery blast of sour cream and onion flavor from edge to edge
- Irresistibly spicy, always tasty, never greasy; Kosher Dairy; contains milk and wheat ingredients
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; great for gaming or game nights with friends or family
- Includes 1, 5.5-ounce can of ready to eat potato crisps; packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
DRIED POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, COTTONSEED, HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN, AND/OR SUNFLOWER OIL), DEGERMINATED YELLOW CORN FLOUR, CORNSTARCH, RICE FLOUR, MALTODEXTRIN, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES.CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF SALT, WHEY, NATURAL FLAVORS, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, CITRIC ACID, BUTTERMILK, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, COCONUT OIL, NONFAT MILK, SOUR CREAM (CREAM, NONFAT MILK, CULTURES), CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), LACTIC ACID, PARSLEY, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, CREAM, CULTURED BUTTERMILK, GARLIC POWDER, VINEGAR, INVERT SUGAR, SODIUM CASEINATE, MALIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, MILKFAT, RED 40, YELLOW 6, WHEAT STARCH, YELLOW 5, PAPRIKA EXTRACT COLOR.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
