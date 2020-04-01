Pringles® Snacks Original Lightly Salted Potato Crisps
Product Details
What comes next after the “pop” of a Pringles Lightly Salted Original can? The crisp, tantalizing taste of potato that hits the spot every time. Not a low sodium food. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy; each crisp has a satisfying hint of saltiness. With the convenient can, it’s easy to create snacking moments wherever, whenever. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk or pantry to eat anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Lightly Salted Original Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Lightly Salted Original Potato Crisps
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go; Pop open a can for sports games, TV watching, party time or any time
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with a hint of salt from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy; 50% less sodium than Pringles Original
- Contains wheat ingredients
- Kosher Pareve
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Wheat Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More