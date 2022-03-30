Pringles® Snacks Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
Product Details
What comes next after the “pop” of a Pringles Sour Cream and Onion can? The crisp, tangy taste of sour cream and onion that hits the spot every time. Insanely light, crispy and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly savory. With this convenient, individual size can, it’s easy to create your own snacking moments wherever and whenever you want; Grab a can as a pick-me-up for after school or pack into lunch boxes. Bring a can for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash a can in your work desk, car or pantry to enjoy anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Crank up snacking moments with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
- The original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with tangy sour cream and onion from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy
- Kosher dairy
- Contains milk and wheat ingredients
- Stack, snack, and savor at home and on the go
- Pop open a can anytime
- Pack into a school lunch box, backpack or tote bag
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil) Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More