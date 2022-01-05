Pringles® Snacks Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
Product Details
What comes after opening a perfectly portable Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Snack Stack?
The crisp, tangy taste of sour cream and onion that hits the spot each time. Includes 12, 0.74-ounce handheld, single-serve cups of ingeniously shaped Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps. Insanely light, crispy, and never greasy, each crisp is satisfyingly savory. Convenient, individual cups let you create snacking moments wherever and whenever. Pack a cup in lunch boxes or grab as an after school pick-me-up; Bring a cup for game time plus some for other Pringles fans. Stash cups in your work desk, stock up your pantry or take one in the car to enjoy anytime. Share Pringles at your next get-together to turn up excitement among family and friends. Get your hands on Pringles Snack Stacks Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps for awesomeness that keeps you coming back, stack after stack.
- Enjoy snacking moments everywhere with the outrageously delicious flavor and fun shape of these ready-to-go Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Potato Crisps
- Convenient cups of the original, stackable potato crisp seasoned with tangy sour cream and onion from edge to edge
- Always tasty, never greasy
- Kosher Dairy
- Contains milk and wheat ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, High Oleic Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Degerminated Yellow Corn Flour, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides.Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Whey, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Buttermilk, Malic Acid, Invert Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Cream, Wheat Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
