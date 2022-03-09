Printworks 100% Recycled Multipurpose Paper takes the common belief that what's good for the environment needs to be expensive & turns it on its ear. While most economical, recycled papers are made with 30% recycled fiber, PrintWorks Recycled Multipurpose Paper is 100% recycled, more than 3 times the recycled content but around the same price. The multipurpose paper is perfect for everyday printing at home, school or in the office.