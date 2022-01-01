Create an eye-catching photo display with the help of this rustic 8-inch by 10-inch picture frame from our Crosshatch Reclaimed collection. This versatile gray frame accents a single photo in attractive, distressed wood with unique inset and corner slat detailing. It comes with a sturdy backboard with easy-opening tabs that keep photos securely in place while the high-quality, clear glass protects your photographs or artwork.

Dust with a soft, dry cloth

11 inches length x 13 inches height x.9 inches width, 1.94 pounds

Perfect for any décor

Antique-Chic – Shabby chic meets farmhouse charm with this delightfully distressed wood photo frame; features distressed, textured wood for a rustic feel

Multiple Display Options – Back is equipped with a two-way easel for tabletop or desk display horizontally or vertically; also features wall mount hanger on back