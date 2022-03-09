Private Selection™ 100% Pure Grade A Amber Maple Syrup Perspective: front
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111085820
Product Details

Private Selection™ 100% Pure Grade A Maple Syrup is hand-tapped from North American maple trees. This amber colored, rich tasting syrup has a classic, complex maple flavor that will add sweetness and depth to your favorite savory or sweet recipe. Drizzle it on waffles, pancakes, yogurt, oatmeal or fresh fruit. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Sugar26g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ingredient: Maple Syrup.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More