Private Selection™ 100% Pure Grade A Amber Maple Syrup
Product Details
Private Selection™ 100% Pure Grade A Maple Syrup is hand-tapped from North American maple trees. This amber colored, rich tasting syrup has a classic, complex maple flavor that will add sweetness and depth to your favorite savory or sweet recipe. Drizzle it on waffles, pancakes, yogurt, oatmeal or fresh fruit. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ingredient: Maple Syrup.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
