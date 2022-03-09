Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008489
Product Details

Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made with whole wheat flour, honey and wheat bran, this flavorful and slightly sweet bread will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection™journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection™offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg13%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, sugar, vital wheat gluten, yeast. Contains 2% or less of soybean oil, molasses, wheat bran, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
