Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Private Selection™ 100% Whole Wheat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. Made with whole wheat flour, honey and wheat bran, this flavorful and slightly sweet bread will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection™journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection™offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, sugar, vital wheat gluten, yeast. Contains 2% or less of soybean oil, molasses, wheat bran, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
