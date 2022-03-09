Private Selection® 12 Grain Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® 12 Grain Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® 12 Grain Sliced Wide Pan Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Private Selection® 12 Grain Sliced Wide Pan Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008487
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar5g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, sunflower seeds, cracked wheat, corn, yeast, vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of: sesame seeds, barley, rye, triticale, brown rice, oats, millet, flaxmeal, buckwheat, soybean oil, salt, molasses, raisin juice concentrate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid, ammonium sulfate, calcium propionate (preservative), vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More