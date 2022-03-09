Ingredients

Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, sunflower seeds, cracked wheat, corn, yeast, vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of: sesame seeds, barley, rye, triticale, brown rice, oats, millet, flaxmeal, buckwheat, soybean oil, salt, molasses, raisin juice concentrate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid, ammonium sulfate, calcium propionate (preservative), vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SESAME.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More