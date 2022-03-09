Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread
Product Details
The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Private Selection® 7 Grain Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of seven grains and seeds gives this bread a hearty taste and texture that adds flavor and dimension to any sandwich.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, cracked wheat, rye, oats, barley, flaxmeal, millet, corn grits, yeast. Contains 2% or less of: molasses, soybean oil, salt, vital wheat gluten, raisin juice concentrate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ascorbic acid, ammonium sulfate, calcium propionate (preservative), vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
