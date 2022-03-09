The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Private Selection® 7 Grain Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of seven grains and seeds gives this bread a hearty taste and texture that adds flavor and dimension to any sandwich.