Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread Perspective: back
Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread Perspective: bottom
Private Selection 7 Grain Wide Pan Sliced Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008521
Product Details

The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Private Selection® 7 Grain Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of seven grains and seeds gives this bread a hearty taste and texture that adds flavor and dimension to any sandwich.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.6mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, cracked wheat, rye, oats, barley, flaxmeal, millet, corn grits, yeast. Contains 2% or less of: molasses, soybean oil, salt, vital wheat gluten, raisin juice concentrate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ascorbic acid, ammonium sulfate, calcium propionate (preservative), vinegar. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

