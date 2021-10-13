Hover to Zoom
Private Selection 90% Lean Angus Beef Ground Sirloin Patties
4 ct / 16 ozUPC: 0001111063460
Product Details
Build that perfect burger with Private Selection Angus Ground Beef Sirloin Patties. Packed with tremendous flavor from the Sirloin primal, these patties offer a 90% lean point that will win over every burger lover!
- Cooking method: Grill, Pan Fry/Skillet
- Cook to 160F
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
