Private Selection™ Aged 18 Months Parmesan Cheese Wedge
8 ozUPC: 0001111021023
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1" cube (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium325mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
