Private Selection™ All Butter Croissants
Private Selection™ All Butter Croissants Perspective: back
Private Selection™ All Butter Croissants Perspective: top
Private Selection™ All Butter Croissants

4 ct / 9.2 ozUPC: 0004157303829
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Private Selection All Butter Croissants are made with premium butter and contain no artificial flavors. They are perfectly layered to make them light and fluffy on the inside and golden and flaky on the outside.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1croissant (65 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Water), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Skim Milk Powder, Salt, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides, Wheat Gluten, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Beta-carotene (For Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.