Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants
Product Details
Private Selection All Butter Croissants are made with premium butter and contain no artificial flavors. They are perfectly layered to make them light and fluffy on the inside and golden and flaky on the outside.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Water), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Skim Milk Powder, Salt, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides, Wheat Gluten, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Beta-carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
