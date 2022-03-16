Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants Perspective: front
Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants Perspective: back
Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants Perspective: top
Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants

12 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0004157303807
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Private Selection All Butter Croissants are made with premium butter and contain no artificial flavors. They are perfectly layered to make them light and fluffy on the inside and golden and flaky on the outside.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1croissant (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Water), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Skim Milk Powder, Salt, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides, Wheat Gluten, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Beta-carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
