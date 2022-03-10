Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Private Selection Angus Beef 90% Lean Ground Sirloin
16 ozUPC: 0001111096963
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More