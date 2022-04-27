Private Selection™ Angus Beef Chuck Patties 6 Count
Product Details
Private Selection® Angus Beef Chuck Patties are crafted with Angus beef raised on preferred ranches around the world and butcher-selected for flavor and tenderness. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Angus Chuck Beef.
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
