32 ozUPC: 0001111097300
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Private Selection® Angus Beef Chuck Patties are crafted with Angus beef raised on preferred ranches around the world and butcher-selected for flavor and tenderness. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (151 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat33g50.77%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein27g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Angus Chuck Beef.

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
