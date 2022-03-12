Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Ripple-Cut Potato Chips
Product Details
Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches, and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. Inspired by the sweet and savory flavors of downhome barbeque cooking, these chips are perfectly rounded with notes of smokiness, honey, and maple.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Contains One Or More Of The Following : Corn , Sunflower , Or Canola Oil ) , Brown Sugar , Salt , Corn Maltodextrin , Honey Powder , Organic Acacia Gum , Maple Sugar , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More