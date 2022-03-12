Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Ripple-Cut Potato Chips Perspective: front
Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Ripple-Cut Potato Chips

Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Ripple-Cut Potato Chips

Private Selection® Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ Flavored Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches, and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. Inspired by the sweet and savory flavors of downhome barbeque cooking, these chips are perfectly rounded with notes of smokiness, honey, and maple.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Contains One Or More Of The Following : Corn , Sunflower , Or Canola Oil ) , Brown Sugar , Salt , Corn Maltodextrin , Honey Powder , Organic Acacia Gum , Maple Sugar , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

