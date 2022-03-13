Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Artichoke Hearts
12 ozUPC: 0001111081808
Product Details
- Quartered and Marinated
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Artichoke, Water, Sunflower Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Spices (Allspice, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mustard, Oregano, Parsley, Red Pepper. Salt, Dextrose, Ascorbic Acid, Silicon Dioxide), Salt, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
