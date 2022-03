Ingredients

Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Whey, Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Gelatin, Cornstarch, Honey, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Baking Soda, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Caseinate, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soy Protein Isolate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Citrate, Disodium Phosphate.Classic Also Contains: Butter (Cream, Salt), Graham Flour, Brown Sugar, Caramel Color.Caramel Turtle Also Contains: Corn Syrup, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Artificial Flavor), Pecans, Modified Cornstarch, Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar), Margarine (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene [Color]), Cocoa, Butter (Cream), Chocolate Liquor, Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Natural Flavor.Chocolate Fudge Swirl Also Contains: Modified Cornstarch, Corn Syrup, Margarine (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene [Color]), Cocoa, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.White Chocolate Flavored Raspberry Also Contains: White Confectionary Drops (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Butter (Cream, Salt), Graham Flour, Raspberries, Modified Cornstarch, Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil, Caramel Color, Carrot and Blueberry Juices (Color), Citric Acid, Milk Solids, Natural Flavor, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

