Private Selection™ Avocado Oil
34 fl ozUPC: 0001111005497
Located in AISLE 9
Refined for a mild, buttery flavor with a hint of nuttiness. We invite you to share our passion for exceptional culinary experiences.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
68.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Avocado Oil .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.