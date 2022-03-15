Private Selection™ Avocado Oil Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Avocado Oil Perspective: back
Private Selection™ Avocado Oil Perspective: left
Private Selection™ Avocado Oil Perspective: right
Private Selection™ Avocado Oil

17 fl ozUPC: 0001111080968
Refined for a mild, buttery flavor with a hint of nuttiness.

  • Cold-Pressed
  • High Smoke Point
  • Perfect for Cooking
  • Kosher

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Avocado Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

