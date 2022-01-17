Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0001111079611
Product Details
- Acidity 6%
- Crafted in Italy with Grapes from the Provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cooked Grape Must , Wine Vinegar , Sulfur Dioxide ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
