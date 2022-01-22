Ingredients

Water, Beer (Water, Malt [Barley, Wheat], Yeast, Hops), Onions, Vegetable Seasoning (Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions], Sugar, Corn Flour, Canola Oil, Salt, Dried Carrot), Beef Paste (Beef, Beef Juice, Beef Extract), Modified Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Spice, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.