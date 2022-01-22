Private Selection® Beef & Ale Stew Cooking Sauce Perspective: front
Private Selection® Beef & Ale Stew Cooking Sauce Perspective: back
Private Selection® Beef & Ale Stew Cooking Sauce Perspective: left
Private Selection® Beef & Ale Stew Cooking Sauce Perspective: right
Private Selection® Beef & Ale Stew Cooking Sauce

14 ozUPC: 0001111003784
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (118 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium990mg43.04%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Beer (Water, Malt [Barley, Wheat], Yeast, Hops), Onions, Vegetable Seasoning (Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions], Sugar, Corn Flour, Canola Oil, Salt, Dried Carrot), Beef Paste (Beef, Beef Juice, Beef Extract), Modified Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Spice, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

