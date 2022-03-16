Nutrition Facts

7.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Trans Fat 0.5g

Cholesterol 40mg 13%

Sodium 700mg 29%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g