Private Selection® Beef Summer Sausage
7 ozUPC: 0001111060250
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium700mg29.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Water, Mustard Seed, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Erythorbate, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.