Private Selection® Beef Summer Sausage
14 ozUPC: 0001111060257
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium700mg29.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein9g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Water, Mustard Seed, Natural Smoke Flavor, Sodium Erthyorbate, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Nitrite, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More