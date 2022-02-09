Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Private Selection™ Belgian Dark Chocolate Mousse
2 ct / 2 ozUPC: 0001111010126
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
DARK CHOCOLATE [COCOA MASS, SUGAR, FAT REDUCED COCOA POWDER, LECITHINS [EMULSIFIER] [SOY], BUTTER OIL, NATURAL VANILLA FLAVOR], SUGAR, VEGETABLE OILS [PALM, PALM KERNEL AND CANOLA], GLUCOSE SYRUP, WATER, CREAM, SKIM MILK, WHEAT FLOUR, SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK [MILK, SUGAR], NATURAL VANILLA FLAVOR, COCOA POWDER, BEEF GELATIN, SALT, STARCH, NATURAL FLAVOR, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES [EMULSIFIER], DIPHOSPHATES, SODIUM CARBONATES, XANTHAN GUM
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More