Private Selection™ Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
9 ozUPC: 0001111080856
Our Blue Corn Tortilla Chips have a rich & robust taste. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
- Crafted from Tortillas Made with Stone Ground, Whole Kernel Blue Corn
- Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ground Blue Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Sunflower, Safflower, Corn, or Canola), Sea Salt.
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
