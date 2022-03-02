Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee
20 ozUPC: 0001111006347
Be transported to a quiet, sunny breakfast nook, and ease into your day with Private Selection® Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee. The nutty aroma is balanced with a light roast. Our coffee experts hand select the all-Arabica beans, ensuring the quality you can expect from Private Selection®. Try this bright, light-bodied blend for a gentle break from the ordinary.
- Light roast
- Ground and bagged immediately to preserve freshness
- 100% Arabica coffee beans
- Small batch roasted