Private Selection® Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee

20 ozUPC: 0001111006347
Product Details

Be transported to a quiet, sunny breakfast nook, and ease into your day with Private Selection® Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee. The nutty aroma is balanced with a light roast. Our coffee experts hand select the all-Arabica beans, ensuring the quality you can expect from Private Selection®. Try this bright, light-bodied blend for a gentle break from the ordinary.

  • Light roast
  • Ground and bagged immediately to preserve freshness
  • 100% Arabica coffee beans
  • Small batch roasted