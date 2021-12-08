Hover to Zoom
Private Selection Brioche Hot Dog Buns
6 ct / 9.44 ozUPC: 0001111022283
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Eggs , Sugar , Canola Oil , Water , Yeast , Nonfat Milk , Natural Flavor , Butterfat , Salt , Mono- and Diglycerides , Milk Protein , Deactivated Yeast , Enzymes , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Acerola Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
