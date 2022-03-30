Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Butter, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Brown Butter (Butter [Cream], Natural Flavor, Rice Bran Oil, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Sea Salt, Whole Eggs.Contains Less Than 2% of: Vanilla Extract, Crystalline Fructose, Nonfat Milk, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Caramel Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.