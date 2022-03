Ingredients

APPLES (APPLES, SALT, CITRIC ACID, ASCORBIC ACID), ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SUGAR, BUTTER TOFFEE (SUGAR, BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], CORN SYRUP, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR), BAKED STREUSEL (ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, AND FOLIC ACID], BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, PALM OIL, MARGARINE [PALM OIL, WATER, SOYBEAN OIL, SALT, WHEY {MILK}, NATURAL FLAVOR, VEGETABLE MONO & DIGLYCERIDES, SOY LECITHIN, VITAMIN A PALMITATE ADDED, BETA CAROTENE {COLOR}], SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, SALT, BAKING SODA, AMMONIUM BICARBONATE), VEGETABLE OIL (PALM OIL, SOYBEAN OIL), BUTTER (PASTEURIZED CREAM [MILK], SALT), MODIFIED TAPIOCA AND POTATO STARCH, SALT, DEXTROSE, CELLULOSE GUM, STABILIZER BLEND (CORN STARCH, DEXTROSE, SUGAR, GUAR GUM, CELLULOSE GUM, AGAR), SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVE), ANNATTO EXTRACT (COLOR), TURMERIC EXTRACT (COLOR), NONFAT DRY MILK (NONFAT MILK, LACTOSE, VITAMIN A, VITAMIN D), CALCIUM PROPIONATE (PRESERVATIVE), SOY LECITHIN, ENZYMES, YEAST, CINNAMON, CITRIC ACID.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More