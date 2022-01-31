Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: back
Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: right
Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: top
Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags

20 ctUPC: 0001111090950
Product Details

Private SelectionSweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea combines spicy cinnamon and ginger root with aromatic rosehip, orange peel and peppermint for a full-flavored, yet sweet blend.

  • Caffeine-Free
  • A Blend of Cinnamon, Ginger Root, Rosehip, Orange Peel and Peppermint
  • Kosher
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavors