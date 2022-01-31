Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Caffeine Free Sweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0001111090950
Product Details
Private SelectionSweet Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea combines spicy cinnamon and ginger root with aromatic rosehip, orange peel and peppermint for a full-flavored, yet sweet blend.
- Caffeine-Free
- A Blend of Cinnamon, Ginger Root, Rosehip, Orange Peel and Peppermint
- Kosher
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors