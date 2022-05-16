Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce

6.25 ozUPC: 0001111004881
Product Details

Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce delivers tongue tingling heat with a culinary twist. Calabrian chiles are blended with garlic, cumin, and habanero for a savory, spicy, flavor-packed sauce.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
37.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 tsp
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
tomato puree (water, tomato paste), white vinegar, salt, cane sugar, Calabrian chili powder (Calabrian chili pepper powder, Puglia chili pepper powder, Campagna chili pepper powder), lemon juice concentrate, garlic powder, garlic puree (garlic, water), cumin powder, habanero pepper powder, xanthan gum.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
