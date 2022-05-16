Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce
Private Selection® Calabrian Chile Culinary Hot Sauce delivers tongue tingling heat with a culinary twist. Calabrian chiles are blended with garlic, cumin, and habanero for a savory, spicy, flavor-packed sauce.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
tomato puree (water, tomato paste), white vinegar, salt, cane sugar, Calabrian chili powder (Calabrian chili pepper powder, Puglia chili pepper powder, Campagna chili pepper powder), lemon juice concentrate, garlic powder, garlic puree (garlic, water), cumin powder, habanero pepper powder, xanthan gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
