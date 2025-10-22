Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® California Extra Virgin Olive Oil
17 fl ozUPC: 0001111090889
Product Details
- Cold-pressed oil made with Arbequina, Arbosana and Koroneiki olives for a hint of grass and a fresh fruity flavor
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
