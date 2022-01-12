Hover to Zoom
Private Selection Caramel Chai Latte
8.8 ozUPC: 0001111008817
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium46mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium62mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Non-dairy Creamer (Coconut Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Citrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Silicate), Skim Milk Powder, Instant Black Tea, Natural Flavor, Salt, Spices (Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cardamom).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
