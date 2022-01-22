Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (118 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 4g 5.13% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 790mg 34.35%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 4g

Protein 1g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 110mg 2%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%