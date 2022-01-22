Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Carnitas Cooking Sauce
14 ozUPC: 0001111003785
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (118 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onions, Canola Oil, Garlic, Modified Corn Starch, Adobo Sauce (Chipotle Peppers, Tomato, Distilled Vinegar, Onions, Canola Oil, Sugar, Salt, Spice, Garlic), Sugar, Orange Juice Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Natural Flavor, Dried Ancho Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Spice Extract, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More