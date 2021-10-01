Ingredients

Corn Meal , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Whey , Reduced Lactose Whey , Salt , Maltodextrin , Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Dehydrated Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Nonfat Milk ) , Disodium Phosphate . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Autolyzed Yeast , Yellow 5 and 6 , Yellow 6 Lake , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info

Undeclared Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More