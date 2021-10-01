Private Selection Chai Spice Black Tea Latte Concentrate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection Chai Spice Black Tea Latte Concentrate Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection Chai Spice Black Tea Latte Concentrate Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection Chai Spice Black Tea Latte Concentrate Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Private Selection Chai Spice Black Tea Latte Concentrate

32 fl ozUPC: 0001111009199
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Indulge in a satisfying latte steeped in history and ritual. Enjoy chai spice for its fragrant aroma and richly complex flavor.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Meal , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Whey , Reduced Lactose Whey , Salt , Maltodextrin , Dried Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Dehydrated Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Nonfat Milk ) , Disodium Phosphate . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Autolyzed Yeast , Yellow 5 and 6 , Yellow 6 Lake , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More