Private Selection™ Cheribanero Wagyu Beef Jerky
Product Details
Our premium jerky is made from buttery, tender wagyu beef marinated 24 hours in an intensely tasty marinade packed chock full of spicy & fruity flavors of tart cherries + fiery habanero peppers. Spicy habanero peppers balanced with hints of cherry.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef, Brown Sugar, Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Pineapple Juice (Pineapple Juice from Concentrate [Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate], Ascorbic Acid [Vitamin C], Pineapple Juice, Vitamin A), Cherry Juice (Filtered Water, Red Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate), Hot Sauce (Water, Peppers [Arbol and Piquin], Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum), Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Salt), Habanero Powder, Water, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Onion Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
