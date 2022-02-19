Private Selection™ Cheribanero Wagyu Beef Jerky Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Cheribanero Wagyu Beef Jerky Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Private Selection™ Cheribanero Wagyu Beef Jerky

2 ozUPC: 0001111008131
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Our premium jerky is made from buttery, tender wagyu beef marinated 24 hours in an intensely tasty marinade packed chock full of spicy & fruity flavors of tart cherries + fiery habanero peppers. Spicy habanero peppers balanced with hints of cherry.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium370mg15.42%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein8g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef, Brown Sugar, Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Pineapple Juice (Pineapple Juice from Concentrate [Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate], Ascorbic Acid [Vitamin C], Pineapple Juice, Vitamin A), Cherry Juice (Filtered Water, Red Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate), Hot Sauce (Water, Peppers [Arbol and Piquin], Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum), Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Salt), Habanero Powder, Water, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Onion Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More