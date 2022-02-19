Ingredients

Beef, Brown Sugar, Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Pineapple Juice (Pineapple Juice from Concentrate [Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate], Ascorbic Acid [Vitamin C], Pineapple Juice, Vitamin A), Cherry Juice (Filtered Water, Red Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate), Hot Sauce (Water, Peppers [Arbol and Piquin], Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum), Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Salt), Habanero Powder, Water, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Onion Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More