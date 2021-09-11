Private Selection™ Cherry Cordial Ultra Pasteurized Milk
Product Details
The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Explore the decadent flavors of our rich and creamy Private Selection™ Naturally Flavored Milks. We've blended whole milk with the classic, luscious flavor of cherry cordial to create a mouthwatering indulgence that's best enjoyed straight from the fridge.
A rich, decadent indulgence with the sweet, luscious flavor of cherry cordial.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Disodium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More