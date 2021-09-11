Private Selection™ Cherry Cordial Ultra Pasteurized Milk Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Cherry Cordial Ultra Pasteurized Milk Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Cherry Cordial Ultra Pasteurized Milk Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Private Selection™ Cherry Cordial Ultra Pasteurized Milk

32 fl ozUPC: 0001111009252
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Explore the decadent flavors of our rich and creamy Private Selection™ Naturally Flavored Milks. We've blended whole milk with the classic, luscious flavor of cherry cordial to create a mouthwatering indulgence that's best enjoyed straight from the fridge.

A rich, decadent indulgence with the sweet, luscious flavor of cherry cordial.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar28g
Protein9g
Calcium313mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Disodium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More