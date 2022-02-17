Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Chicken Bone Broth With Tumeric Rosemary & Lemon
10 fl ozUPC: 0001111008825
Private Selection™ Chicken Rosemary Lemon Bone Broth
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (295 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Chicken Bone Broth, Vegetable Blend (Sauteed Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions, Soybean Oil], Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Organic Chicken Stock, Salt, Rosemary, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
