Ingredients

Water, Chicken Bone Broth, Vegetable Blend (Sauteed Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions, Soybean Oil], Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Organic Chicken Stock, Salt, Rosemary, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

