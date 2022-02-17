Private Selection™ Chicken Thai Basil Bone Broth Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Chicken Thai Basil Bone Broth
Private Selection™ Chicken Thai Basil Bone Broth
Private Selection™ Chicken Thai Basil Bone Broth

10 fl ozUPC: 0001111008828
Product Details

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (295 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chicken Bone Broth, Vegetable Blend (Sauteed Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions, Soybean Oil], Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Thai Basil Puree (Basil, Canola/Olive Oil Blend, Lime Juice, Salt), Lemongrass Puree (Lemongrass, Water, Xantham Gum, Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Citric Acid), Organic Chicken Stock, Salt, Garlic Powder, Crushed Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

