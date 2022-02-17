Ingredients

Water, Chicken Bone Broth, Vegetable Blend (Sauteed Vegetables [Carrots, Celery, Onions, Soybean Oil], Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Thai Basil Puree (Basil, Canola/Olive Oil Blend, Lime Juice, Salt), Lemongrass Puree (Lemongrass, Water, Xantham Gum, Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Citric Acid), Organic Chicken Stock, Salt, Garlic Powder, Crushed Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.